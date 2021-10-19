BOSTON (WHDH) - Two former Major League Baseball rivals got together to take part in the Boston Red Sox’s unique home run celebration.

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz sat in a laundry cart as former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez pushed him through the dugout at Fenway Park.

“Big Papi made me do the @redsox home run celebration. Never been more tired,” A-Rod wrote on Instagram.

This has become a ritual for current Red Sox players who score a home run, where they receive high fives as they take a ride in the laundry cart.

The Red Sox have taken a 2-1 lead over the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)