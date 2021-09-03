Former New England Patriots wide receiver David Patten has died at age 47.

The three-time Super Bowl champion passed away Thursday, the Patriots confirmed. No further details have been released.

Patten played for five teams over his 12-year National Football League career and spent four of those seasons with the Patriots.

He caught the only offensive touchdown in the Patriots’ first Super Bowl win in 2001, which also marked quarterback Tom Brady’s first touchdown in a Super Bowl.

Patten retired during Patriots training camp in 2010, calling his time in New England the highlight of his career.

“I am heartbroken by the news of David’s passing,” said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. “He was a devout Christian who followed his passion following his football career and founded his own ministry. David transitioned from an undersized and understated wide receiver to a powerful and passionate preacher. In New England, he will always be remembered as a three-time Super Bowl Champion. His touchdown reception in the AFC Championship game at Pittsburgh propelled the Patriots to Super Bowl XXXVI and I’ll never forget his remarkable catch in the back of the end zone in that game. It was our only offensive touchdown in the Super Bowl and secured our first championship in franchise history. Our sincerest sympathies are with his wife, Galiena, his family and all who are mourning David’s tragic and untimely death.”

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick added that, “It breaks my heart to hear of David’s tragic passing at such a young age. I am grateful to have coached David. He is an essential person and player in Patriots history, without whom we would not have been Super Bowl champions. I especially appreciate David for his professional journey. As much as anyone, David epitomized the unheralded, self-made player who defied enormous odds to not only earn a job in the NFL but to become a key player on multiple championship teams. I can speak for anyone who had the pleasure to be around David that his work ethic, positive energy and character were elite. My deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones.”

Defensive tackle Richard Seymour wrote on Twitter that he is “heartbroken” and at a loss for words.

Wide receiver Deion Branch retweeted Seymour’s post and wrote, “Great Player, but Most of All A Great Man, Mentor and Brother.”

Offensive lineman Joe Andruzzi added, “So sorry for the loss of a great friend and teammate. Prayers to his entire family. God bless.”

So sorry for the loss of a great friend and teammate. Prayers to his entire family. God bless 🙏❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/L0Vvc3fgQf — Joe Andruzzi (@Andruzzi63) September 3, 2021

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Great Player, but Most of All A Great Man, Mentor and Brother #LoveYou #ChiefChief https://t.co/BjUo0Kwbi6 — Deion Branch #83 #84 (@deionbranch84) September 3, 2021

