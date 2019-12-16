(WHDH) — Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski traded in his cleats for a pair of skis.
The retired football player posted a picture on Twitter of him and two other skiers sitting on a ski lift as it tilted toward where Gronkowski was sitting.
“Either these two guys really like me or I shouldn’t sit on the side of a ski lift anymore,” he captioned the photo.
Gronkowski also posted a video, showing off his talents on the slopes.
