(WHDH) — Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski traded in his cleats for a pair of skis.

The retired football player posted a picture on Twitter of him and two other skiers sitting on a ski lift as it tilted toward where Gronkowski was sitting.

“Either these two guys really like me or I shouldn’t sit on the side of a ski lift anymore,” he captioned the photo.

Gronkowski also posted a video, showing off his talents on the slopes.

Either these two guys really like me or I shouldn’t sit on the side of a ski lift anymore 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fsApshNUS7 — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) December 16, 2019

