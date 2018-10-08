(WHDH) — Former Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife Morgan welcomed a new baby boy to their family.

The couple confirmed to People that their son was born on Friday.

He is their third child together and the fifth for Bode Miller.

It has been nearly four months since the tragic death of the couple’s 19-month-old daughter Emmy.

She drowned in a swimming pool in June.

Since then, the couple has been dedicated to spreading water safety awareness.

