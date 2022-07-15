FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - After a 13-year NFL career, former sixth-round pick Jason McCourty stepped away from NFL football on Friday.

Originally drafted in 2009 by the Tennessee Titans, McCourty spent 9 years split between Nashville and Cleveland before teaming up in the Patriots’ defensive backfield with twin brother Devin in 2018.

Adapting to the role of a defensive swiss-army knife for the Patriots, McCourty played in 44 games for New England over three seasons. And while brother Devin is destined for the Patriots Hall of Fame, Jason has his own place in Patriots history. The DB’s pass breakup of a deep Jared Goff pass to Brandin Cooks in the endzone was a crucial play in the Patriots eventual 13-3 victory over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

“These past 13 seasons have been one hell of a journey,” Jason McCourty said in a heartfelt Instagram post. “And as I reflect and look back on my career, I have far surpassed any and every expectation I set for myself back in 2009 — and that’s what I’m most proud of when I look back at my career.”

While rumors of retirement have also swirled around Devin in recent years, the 34-year-old safety will not join his brother in retirement yet. The long-time Patriots captain agreed to a one-year, $9 million deal this spring to return to Foxboro for at least one more season.

