SAN FRANCISCO (WHDH) — A former Patriots player says he is happy his time in Foxborough didn’t last.

Defensive end Cassisus Marsh played nine games with New England after joining the team in September.

He told the San Francisco Chronicle that he hated playing for the Pats and wanted to be cut.

“They don’t have fun there. There’s nothing fun about it. There’s nothing happy about it,” Marsh said. “I didn’t enjoy any of my time there, you know what I’m saying? It made me, for the first time in my life, think about not playing football because I hated it that much.”

After leaving New England, Marsh signed with the San Francisco 49ers. He said he hopes he remains with the team for the rest of his career.

