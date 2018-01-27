Former Patriots player Ty Law meets fans in Natick

NATICK, Mass. (WHDH) — Former Patriots player Ty Law met fans in Natick Saturday afternoon, where he also talked to 7News about the upcoming Super Bowl.

Law played 15 seasons in the NFL, 10 of them with the Patriots. On Saturday, he was at the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Natick, where he signed autographs for excited Patriots fans.

Law won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, alongside quarterback Tom Brady. Law had nothing but praise for Brady on Saturday.

“I think he’s already cemented himself as the greatest quarterback of all-time, if not the greatest football player of all-time,” said Law. He was confident in his former team, saying he knows they will play their best against the Eagles.

“This chase for number six is going to be great for the team. It’s going to be great for New England. And it’s going to be dreadful for everybody else that’s waiting to see us lose,” said Law.

