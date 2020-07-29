(WHDH) — Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took a tumble down the NFL’s “Top 100 Players” list.

He dropped down eight spots compared to last year’s ranking, coming in at 14th.

This is his lowest rating since the NFL began their “Top 100” list back in 2011.

Brady announced earlier this year that he would be playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2020 season after spending 20 years with the Patriots.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)