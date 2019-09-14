Former Patriots running back Larry Garron dies at 82

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots announced Saturday that former Patriots running back Larry Garron has died at the age of 82.

Garron was an original member of the Boston Patriots from 1960 through the 1968 season.

“On behalf of the entire Patriots organization, I want to extend our sincerest sympathies to the Garron family,” Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said. “This year marks the 60th anniversary season for this franchise and Larry has represented this organization and been a member of the Patriots family since Day 1. We owe a debt of gratitude to Larry and all of the original Boston Patriots like him. Without their many contributions, we would not be the franchise that we are today. Our condolences go out to all who are mourning Larry’s loss.”

Garron was born on May 23, 1937, in Marks, Mississippi.

After his college career at Western Illinois, he joined the Patriots for their inaugural season in 1960. He finished his career with 2,981 rushing yards, which is ninth on the Patriots all-time rushing list.

He also holds the record for the longest run in team history with an 85-yard touchdown run vs. Buffalo on Oct. 22, 1961.

Garron was a four-time American Football League All-Star, earning honors in 1961, 1963, 1964 and 1967. In addition, Garron was a member of the Patriots All-1960s Team.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)