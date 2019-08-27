Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski to unveil next chapter of his career

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman (11) and Rob Gronkowski (87) lift Super Bowl trophies between Danny Etling, left, and Deatrich Wise, right, before the home opener baseball game between the Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NEW YORK (WHDH) - Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is expected to unveil the next chapter of his career during a press conference in New York City Tuesday morning.

Fans have been speculating what will be next for Gronk, who announced his retirement from football in March.

The 30-year-old is expected to provide answers at an invitation-only event that begins at 9:30 a.m.

The playmaking tight end left the Patriots as a three-time Super Bowl champion who established himself as one of the most dominant players at his position and one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets.

