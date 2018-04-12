(WHDH) — Marijuana remains on the NFL’s list of banned substances, but one former Patriots player said the vast majority of players use it as an alternative treatment.

Recently retired tight end Martellus Bennett said in a Bleacher Report podcast that he believes about 89 percent of players smoke marijuana.

He added that it is an effective alternative to taking prescription pain killers.

“There are times of the year where your body just hurts so bad, you don’t want to be popping pills all the time. There are anti-inflammatory drugs you take so long that they start to eat at your liver, kidneys and things like that. A human made that. God made weed,” Bennett said in the podcast.

Bennett played 10 seasons in the NFL before retiring last month.

