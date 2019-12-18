Former Red Sox CEO Larry Lucchino recuperating after cancer surgery

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Red Sox President and CEO Larry Lucchino is recuperating after surgery to remove a cancerous blockage last week, team officials said.

Lucchino’s surgery to remove the blockage from the area of his kidneys took place at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. It was his third treatment for cancer in 34 years.

“We, in the city of Boston and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, are blessed to have the best medical care in the world,” said Lucchino, who is currently the president of the Pawtucket Red Sox. “And I am fortunate to be a beneficiary of the brilliant and gifted medical professionals who lead the league in extraordinary care and exceptional research. Thanks to them, I look forward to being on my feet, at full energy, and back at work after the new year.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)