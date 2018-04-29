Former Xaverian football standout drafted by the Oakland Raiders

ARLINGTON, TX (WHDH) – Westwood native and former Xaverian Brothers High School football standout Maurice Hurst Jr. was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Hurst Jr. is a defensive tackle who played his college ball for the Michigan Wolverines. He finished his college career with 130 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, and was a consensus All-American in 2017.

Many projected Hurst Jr. to be a second-round talent, but he fell to the fifth round because of a heart condition that caused him to miss the annual NFL Combine. Despite the setback, the Westwood native was taken 140th overall on the third and final day of the NFL Draft.

He will join a formidable Oakland defensive line that features Super Bowl champion Bruce Irvin and 2016 Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack.

