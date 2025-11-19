BOSTON (WHDH) - Six of Boston’s most memorable athletes were honored Tuesday night during The Tradition, the annual celebration of sports in the city and a fundraising gala for The Sports Museum at TD Garden.

A star-studded group received prestigious Legacy Awards this year — including PGA Champion Keegan Bradley for golf, Red Sox AL MVP Fred Lynn for baseball, Olympic champion Gabby Thomas for track and field, two-time NBA All Star and former Celtic Isaiah Thomas for basketball, Stanley Cup Champion Tim Thomas for hockey, and two-time Superbowl Champion Vince Wilfork for football.

The night began with a cocktail reception on the floor of TD Garden, where guests enjoyed food and conversation. Following that, there was a talk-show style program where all honorees shared in-depth, personal stories about their careers.

Wilfork said he felt the love during the event just like he did throughout his playing days in Foxboro.

“The fans always supported me, there with me from day one and throughout my career as a Patriot. This is for, this is for the city,” Wilfork said.

Tim Thomas is the recipient of this year’s Hockey Legacy Award. He orchestrated one of the greatest playoff runs of all time in 2011, helping the Bruins win their first Stanley Cup in 39 years.

“Everything has to come together for you to win a Stanley Cup, and it did for us that year,” Thomas said. “People that covered all the different roles, and having a hit goalie helps us win a Stanley Cup too.”

All this year’s recognized athletes wrote their own unique chapter in their respective franchise’s history, and say they are grateful for the opportunity to join this exclusive club.

“This is for ‘titletown,’ this is for Boston, not just for me, for everybody that’s connected in Boston. This is something that is special to all of us,” said Wilfork.

“This is my hometown, this is my home away from home,” said Fred Lynn. “Every time I come here I feel welcomed. I always tell the fans I never wanted to leave, you know, I wanted to play here my whole career.”

“The further you get away from your playing days, the more the honors mean, so I’m very appreciative,” said Tim Thomas.

The talk show program will be available to watch publicly on December 8.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)