SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Even after all the success the San Francisco 49ers had the past few seasons, a two-game skid and a string of injuries early in the season can raise some doubts for any team.

Considered those answered for one day at least.

Brock Purdy threw a touchdown pass, Fred Warner returned an interception for a score and the 49ers bounced back by beating the New England Patriots 30-13 on Sunday.

“We needed it,” left tackle Trent Williams said. “It was more than just going 2-2 on the season. It was something for the confidence.”

The confidence took a hit for the 49ers after losses on the road the past two weeks at Minnesota and against the Los Angeles Rams, plus injuries to several key players.

But the Niners found their footing quickly back at home against the struggling Patriots (1-3). The defense delivered six sacks and a touchdown in the first game since losing Javon Hargrave to a potentially season-ending injury, Purdy hit three deep passes and Jordan Mason rushed for 123 for his third 100-yard rushing game in four weeks.

“It feels good to get a win,” defensive end Nick Bosa said. “It’s such a long year. If you look from an outsider’s perspective or looked online you’d think the building’s burning down. But I told the d-line guys in our meeting last night that we’ve lost some guys, but I haven’t lost confidence in this group.”

San Francisco got field goals from Jake Moody on the opening two drives before Warner delivered his latest big play of the season, making a diving interception against Jacoby Brissett and returning it 45 yards for his second career TD. Warner has three forced fumbles and two interceptions through four games this season.

It was the first interception of the season for the Patriots, who have been unable to get any consistent passing game generated with Brissett at quarterback, which will lead to more questions about when rookie Drake Maye will take over.

Brissett went 19 for 32 for 168 yards and was sacked six times for 25 yards. New England has been held under 150 yards passing in each of the first four games of the season for the first time since 1971.

“At this point, Jacoby is our starting quarterback,” coach Jerod Mayo said. “I haven’t watched any film or anything like that. He’s been a great leader. … We’ve got to watch the film. We’ve got a long flight to go back and watch the film and we’re always evaluating every single position.”

Purdy hit several deep passes on the day for San Francisco on the way to throwing for 288 yards, with his TD coming to George Kittle.

The Niners were held to field goals on their first two drives after getting inside the 10 and looked like they might have to settle for one again late in the second quarter after penalties wiped out two potential touchdowns.

But then Purdy threw a high pass up for grabs that Kittle leaped to grab between three defenders for his second touchdown of the season to make it 20-0.

“I saw him break out. I was getting hit so I was like, ‘I have to give my guy a shot here and give him a chance,’” Purdy said. “I put it up for him. He made a great play, way better than the throw. He made the play.”

San Francisco allowed a 63-yard field goal by Joey Slye on the final play of the first half and then rookie Isaac Guerendo lost a fumble on the opening kick of the second half in the latest special teams blunder for the 49ers.

That set up Brissett’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Austin Hooper that made it 20-10.

Purdy answered with a 53-yard pass to open the next drive, setting up Mason’s 4-yard run that put San Francisco back in control with a 27-10 lead.

Injuries

Patriots: C David Andrews (shoulder), OT Caedan Wallace (ankle) and S Kyle Dugger (ankle) all left the game in the first half and didn’t return.

49ers: Warner left the game late in the first half with an ankle injury and didn’t return. …. DT Jordan Elliott (knee) also got hurt in the first half.

Up next

Patriots: Host Miami on Sunday.

49ers: Host Arizona on Sunday.

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)