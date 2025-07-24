FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Drake Maye got a crash course in confronting change during his first NFL season.

The 2024 third overall draft pick took on expected challenges, such as becoming a rookie starter in Week 6 for a New England Patriots team that was 1-4 at the time.

And he handled unexpected hiccups, such as being knocked out of a win over the New York Jets two games later and spending time in the concussion protocol. He then finished the season with the biggest surprise of Year 1 when Jerod Mayo was fired as the Patriots coach after a 4-13 finish.

It’s why a busy offseason heading into Year 2 just kind of made sense for the 22-year-old as he prepares for a season that’s seeped in expectation under new coach Mike Vrabel.

So what exactly is driving Maye heading into his sophomore season?

“You’ve got guys out here that are tired of losing around here. You’ve got guys that want to win. I think that’s what excites me most,” Maye said. “I think the past two or three years around here and the past year — I can only speak for myself — guys around here are tired of losing and want to win.”

New beginnings

Some of the most glaring deficiencies the Patriots had last season centered on an offense that struggled to keep Maye upright and had few playmakers.

The Patriots attacked both issues this spring, first drafting former LSU left tackle Will Campbell fourth overall to be Maye’s new blindside protector. They also picked up former Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson in the second round and Washington State receiver Kyle WIlliams in the third round, in addition to adding veteran receiver Stefon Diggs in free agency.

Maye spent the balance of the spring getting to know all of them, first during official team workouts and minicamp, and then by getting together a group that included Diggs and Williams, fellow receivers Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, and Ja’Lynn Polk; running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Terrell Jennings; and tight ends Hunter Henry and Jaheim Bell in Maye’s native North Carolina for an informal throwing session earlier this month.

Vrabel said the idea of Maye being a leader for this team comes with the territory by nature of his position. But he acknowledged it’s still a unique spot for a player that won’t turn 23 until the end of August.

Still, Vrabel was proud to see that it was Maye that approached him with the idea of organizing the throwing session in Charlotte. He said Maye also handled about “95%” of all the logistics for his teammates, including travel and lodging.

Maye did all of that while juggling his wedding, which took place in June just two weeks after minicamp.

“So, it was important to him,” Vrabel said. “I think that was something that he wanted to do. It was something that he approached me with early on. Something that he was thinking about.”

Taking control

Diggs likes Maye’s approach thus far.

“He’s a young quarterback, I believe in him. I think we have a lot of success in this league,” Diggs said. “Breathing confidence in him is very important when they’re young and you know just talking to a lot of the stuff.”

Maye acknowledged his efforts to be more of a leader will continue to be more deliberate.

“I think I’m trying to be, I think that’s something you’ve got to earn,” he said.

He expects progress to be made little by little.

“I think it’s something I come in there every day, work hard, play good in practice. I think that’s a big part, take practice seriously. I think practice translates to the games,” he said.

“It’s hard to get, this simulation, it’s not basketball. You can’t go get shots, open 3-pointers. There’s nothing like being in the mix of it with a lot of bullets going. So, trying to earn my stripes in practice. And then from there, just try going along and hopefully win some games. And I think that’ll help.”

