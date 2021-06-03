BOSTON (WHDH) - Fully vaccinated fans will be able to ditch their masks when the Boston Bruins return to TD Garden to face off against the New York Islanders for Game 5 of the playoffs.

The TD Garden announced Wednesday that masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated fans in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the National Hockey League.

Masks are strongly recommended for unvaccinated fans.

The second round of the playoffs is currently tied 1-1 with Games 3 and 4 scheduled to take place on Long Island.

Game 5 will be back in Boston and, if needed, Game 6 will be on Long Island and Game 7 will be in Boston.

