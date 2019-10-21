FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - One lucky New England Patriots fan will get the chance to meet head coach Bill Belichick on the field at Gillette Stadium before the Pats take on the Kansas City Chiefs in December.

The Bill Belichick Foundation is hosting an online fundraiser that will give one winner two VIP field passes to meet Belichick and the foundation’s vice president, Linda Holliday, during pregame warmups.

The winner will also receive two club seats to watch the game, two autographed Bill Belichick items, pregame lunch for two at Patriot Place, air travel for two if needed, and complimentary overnight stay.

Fans can enter by donating to the foundation through Prizeo. A donation of $10 will give an individual 100 entries.

The foundation aims to provide coaching, mentorship and financial support to individuals, communities and organizations with a focus on football and lacrosse.

“With your support we are able to provide athletic equipment and funding to student athletes and athletic programs in need across the United States,” Belichick said in a statement.

The fundraiser ends on Nov. 25.

