MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — Former Patriot Jimmy Garoppolo is set to make more from Super Bowl LII than Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Due to the league’s collective bargaining agreement, they’ll both make the same amount from the game.

However, because Garoppoli will not be in Minnesota, he will not have to pay the state’s incomes tax.

