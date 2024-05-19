FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Dániel Gazdag and Julián Carranza both scored goals for a league-record 16th time with Gazdag finding the net twice, Oliver Semmle notched the first clean sheet of his career and the Philadelphia Union took advantage of a red card on New England’s Ryan Spaulding in the 14th minute to post a 3-0 victory over the struggling Revolution on Saturday night.

Philadelphia (4-4-5) is the league’s last unbeaten team on the road with a 3-0-4 record. The Union were also the league’s last unbeaten through seven matches before an unlikely four-match losing streak at home. The club lost just one of its previous 39 home matches under manager Jim Curtin.

New England (2-9-1), last in the Eastern Conference in its first season under manager Caleb Porter, faced an uphill battle after Spaulding was tagged with a red card, forcing the Revolution to play a man down from there.

Philadelphia took a 1-0 lead into halftime on Carranza’s goal in the 38th minute. Carranza took a crossing pass from Jack McGlynn on the way to his sixth goal of the campaign. McGlynn subbed in for an injured José Martínez in the 28th minute.

The Union took a two-goal lead two minutes into the second half on Gazdag’s eighth goal this season. He scored from in close off a rebound after Mikael Uhre’s header hit the right post and caromed. Gazdag added his ninth unassisted in the 80th minute to cap the scoring.

Gazdag and Carranza surpassed the previous record of 15 set by Toronto FC’s Sebastian Giovinco & Jozy Altidore.

Semmle, a 26-year-old rookie, saved five shots in his eighth start for the Union.

Aljaz Ivacic totaled seven saves for the Revolution. Semmle had three saves and Ivacic totaled four in the first half.

The Revolution have scored just nine goals through 12 matches, while the Union have scored 25.

The last time the Union came to Foxborough was in the playoffs last season when they beat the Revs 1-0 to finish off a two-match sweep.

The Revolution will host New York City FC on Saturday. The Union travel to play Charlotte FC on Saturday.

