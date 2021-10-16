A Red Sox fan wound up with a historic home run ball after making a deal with an Astros booster on Saturday.

Before Game 2 of the ALCS began in Houston, Boston fan Reggie said he struck a bargain with a fan sitting nearby.

“We made a deal — if a Red Sox hits a home run, he would give it to me and if an Astro hits a home run I would give it to him,” Reggie said.

And when J.D. Martinez blasted the first of two historic grand slams, the ball bounced off a third fan’s head and into the hands of the Houston fan — who promptly gave it to Reggie.

