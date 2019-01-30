ATLANTA (WHDH) — Mercedes-Benz Stadium isn’t the only Atlanta venue preparing for Super Bowl LIII.

The Georgia Aquarium released a hype video full of aquatic animals that they expect an influx of fans to come visit throughout the week.

The aquarium gives people the opportunity to get close to several animals, including dolphins, penguins and sea otters.

Visitors can also swim and dive with “gentle giants,” such as whale sharks and manta rays.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)