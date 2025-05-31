FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - OTAs are underway at Gillette Stadium and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye says its all about getting comfortable with his new head coach, Mike Vrabel, offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, and laying the groundwork for a successful sophomore season.

Maye told 7NEWS, “It’s a new sense of let’s get things right this year and I think people are tired of consecutive losing seasons, that gets tough in a city that expects to win so much and has so much successful in the past and we want to get back to that.”

He added, “And I think it’s been great with coach Vrabel and coach McDaniels, the offensive coordinator, and I want to do my part and learn the offense and lead the guys and I feel like I’ve been through this before so it’s a lot easier adjusting to that.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)