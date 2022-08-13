FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Carles Gil staked the New England Revolution to an early lead and Djordje Petrovic made it stand up in a 1-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday.

Gil scored in the 18th minute to give New England (8-7-9) the lead for good. Brandon Bye and Tommy McNamara had assists on Gil’s fifth score of the season.

The Revolution took 20 shots, seven more than D.C. United (6-14-4), and had a 7-3 advantage in shots on goal. United fell to 1-2-1 under coach Wayne Rooney.

Petrovic had three saves to post a clean sheet for New England. Rafael Romo finished with six saves for United.

