Gisele Bündchen questioned about where she plans on living this year as Tom Brady speculations swirl

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Supermodel Gisele Bündchen isn’t giving away any hints as speculations swirl about Tom Brady’s future with the New England Patriots.

Bündchen took to Instagram Thursday, allowing her fans to ask her questions through her Story.

One person asked her, “Where are you going to be living this year?”

“I would love to know where I am going to be living this year but I don’t know that yet. But hopefully somewhere nice and wherever my husband is happy playing so we’ll see,” she responded.

Her husband, Brady, is slated to become an unrestricted free agent on March 17 after spending 20 years with the New England Patriots.

He told Westwood One radio last month that he is remaining “open-minded” about the possibility of playing for another team for the 2020-2021 season.

Several reports in recent weeks have indicated that a number of teams have an interest in pursuing Brady when he hits free agency.

One NFL insider said that he “would be stunned” if Brady returns to the six-time Super Bowl championship team.

If he does return to the Patriots, that would mean another year spent living in New England for his family.

When asked if Bündchen likes living in New England, she responded in an Instagram story, “Yes, I love it.”

“I’ve been living there for 12 years. The kids love it and the snow,” she continued. “As a Brazilian, I have a little harder time with the cold but I can really appreciate the beauty of the seasons there.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)