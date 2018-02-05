MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, shared a touching photo on Instagram of her family following the Patriots’ Super Bowl loss.
The Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33 Sunday in a game many projected New England would win.
“We’re a competitive team. Played hard. Didn’t make enough plays or score enough points,” Brady told reporters.
In the photo posted by Bündchen, she can be seen embracing a distraught Brady with their kids by their sides.
She congratulated the Eagles for the win and shared that she is incredibly proud of Brady for his commitment, sacrifice and hard work.
Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you! ❤️ Parabéns Eagles por ganhar o Super bowl, que jogo! Parabéns Patriots por dar o seu melhor e ao meu amor, estamos incrivelmente orgulhosos de você porque vemos todos os dias o compromisso, o sacrifício e o trabalho árduo que você dedicou para se tornar o melhor no que você faz. Nós te amamos!
