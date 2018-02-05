MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, shared a touching photo on Instagram of her family following the Patriots’ Super Bowl loss.

The Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33 Sunday in a game many projected New England would win.

“We’re a competitive team. Played hard. Didn’t make enough plays or score enough points,” Brady told reporters.

In the photo posted by Bündchen, she can be seen embracing a distraught Brady with their kids by their sides.

She congratulated the Eagles for the win and shared that she is incredibly proud of Brady for his commitment, sacrifice and hard work.

