Esther González scored in the 55th minute and Gotham GC spoiled the expansion Boston Legacy’s debut with a 1-0 victory Saturday.

The Legacy drew 30,207 fans for the opener to Gillette Stadium, a record for an expansion club in its inaugural match.

Boston coach Filipa Patão rolled out a five-back set with Bianca St-Georges converted into a central defender. St-Georges picked up her first yellow card in the 40th minute and she was sent off in the 77th after her second, leaving the Legacy down a player.

St-Georges attempted to clear the ball but it fell straight into the path of González, who came on in the second half and scored 10 minutes later.

The teams combined for seven yellow cards, one red card and 33 total fouls.

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