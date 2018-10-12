Gronk, Josh Gordon among 9 Patriots on injury report

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Rob Gronkowski and Josh Gordon are among nine players who are on Friday’s injury report ahead of a much-anticipated primetime showdown for the 3-2 Patriots against the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Gronkowski, who has dealt with an ankle injury for much of the season, is listed as questionable. He was limited in practice for the third consecutive day.

Joining him as limited is Gordon, who has dealt with a hamstring injury this year. He was also limited in practice this week.

Others on the injury report — all of whom are questionable — are defensive tackle Malcom Brown, defensive lineman Geno Grissom, wideout Chris Hogan, running back Sony Michel, corner Eric Rowe, defensive tackle Danny Shelton, and defensive end John Simon.

Hogan did not participate in Thursday’s practice with a thigh injury but returned as a limited participant Friday.

For the Chiefs, safety Eric Murray and wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas are out for Sunday night’s game. Safety Eric Berry and linebacker Justin Houston are doubtful, and linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon is questionable.

The teams will square off at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m.

