(WHDH) — Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski made a young fan’s dream come true.

Kelsey suffered a severe case of pancreatitis that eventually resulted in the removal of her pancreas, spleen, appendix and gallbladder last December.

Her mother reached out to the former star player and told him about Kelsey’s hardships.

Gronkowski and his father visited Kelsey’s home on Wednesday, where Gronk gave her two signed footballs and a jersey.

Kelsey’s mother wrote on Facebook that, “Rob is truly a class act and an amazing person. Kelsey hasn’t stopped smiling. She will remember this forever.”

