FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski sat out practice Thursday with a concussion and quarterback Tom Brady was limited with his right-hand injury as New England returned to the practice field in preparation for its Super Bowl matchup with Philadelphia.

Gronkowski suffered his concussion after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit early in the Patriots’ AFC championship game win over Jacksonville. Brady got several stitches in his hand after getting hurt in practice leading up to that game.

Even with the injuries, the Patriots know they must stay focused on getting ready for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

“They’re all good, man. I mean, you wouldn’t be here if you’re not good, man. We know that already,” said safety Patrick Chung.

For former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount, he has no time to reminisce with the big game ahead.

“I don’t play for the Patriots any more. I don’t watch the Patriots. I don’t care about the Patriots. I just focus on what we need to do,” Blount said.

The focus of both teams will be tested on Monday when they arrive in Minnesota and face media day.

Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise (concussion) and Malcolm Brown (foot) also did not participate in Thursday’s practice. Safety Devin McCourty (shoulder), running back Mike Gillislee (knee) and offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle (knee) were all limited participants.

