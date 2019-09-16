BOSTON (WHDH) - Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski traded in his football cleats for some dancing shoes in Boston’s Seaport District on Sunday.

Gronkowski spent the morning at a free Gronk Fitness event in the city as the Patriots geared up for their game against the Miami Dolphins.

Several people captured Gronkowski dancing to the song “Everybody” by the Backstreet Boys, alongside his girlfriend Camille Kostek.

The Patriots ended up defeating the Dolphins, 43-0.

