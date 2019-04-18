New England Patriots' Julian Edelman (11) and Rob Gronkowski (87) lift Super Bowl trophies between Danny Etling, left, and Deatrich Wise, right, before the home opener baseball game between the Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski made sure to leave one last mark on the organization as he entered retirement.

During the Boston Red Sox home opener at Fenway Park, Gronkowski decided to use the Patriots’ sixth Lombardi Trophy as a baseball bat.

In video released by the Patriots on Twitter, Gronkowski is seen using the trophy to bunt a baseball thrown by wide receiver Julian Edelman as they practiced their first pitches for the game.

Gronkowski’s teammates, including cornerback Jascon McCourty and defensive back Duron Harmon, watched this unfold and didn’t think he would actually swing the trophy.

“We’re thinking, ‘He’s not going to swing the bat. He’s not going to do it,'” Harmon recalled.

The hit left the football part of the Lombardi Trophy dented.

McCourty referred to the dent as “Gronkowski’s parting gift.”

“He has now left an everlasting mark so people will never forget that he was a part of that championship team,” Harmon added.

Several players attended the home opener on April 9 to celebrate their LIII victory against the Los Angeles Rams.

.@RobGronkowski left a mark on this organization. And on the sixth Lombardi. pic.twitter.com/t5IVTyCXcA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 17, 2019

