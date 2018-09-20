Gronkowski, Josh Gordon limited participants on Patriots injury report

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have released Thursday’s injury report, listing star tight end Rob Gronkowski as a limited participant in practice with an ankle injury.

It is not known when Gronkowski sustained the injury or whether the injury will affect his playing time for Sunday’s game versus the Lions.

Gronkowski started strong this season with 7 receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans. But Gronk had a much more quiet showing in a loss to the Jaguars, managing only two catches for 15 yards.

Safety Patrick Chung and defensive lineman Trey Flowers did not participate in practice, both of whom are in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Other limited participants included T Marcus Cannon, DB Keion Crossen, DB Nate Ebner, CB Eric Rowe, and newly acquired WR Josh Gordon.

The Patriots (1-1) will play at the 0-2 Lions Sunday night in Detroit.

