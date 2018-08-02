FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Tom Brady excelled as a 40-year-old quarterback and now he’s looking to do the same at 41.

The Patriots star player will turn one year older Friday, making him one of the oldest active players in the NFL.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski says he knows what he might get Brady as a gift but was not interested in disclosing it to the public.

“It’s a secret,” he said. “You don’t even want to know what I thought of… I do kind of want to say it but I just can’t.”

Gronkowski added that Brady usually wants a good practice on his birthday.

