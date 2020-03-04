BOSTON (WHDH) - A pair of former New England Patriots players who teamed up Tuesday night for a good cause weighed in on Tom Brady’s future.

Rob Gronkowski and Matt Light hosted a fundraiser called Race to the Finish Line for their respective Boston Marathon teams at Rochambeau in the Back Bay.

During the private benefit, they shared their thoughts on Brady’s looming free agency and how it’s dominating the headlines.

“He’s the biggest name in sports, so the fact that he’s not technically on a team should be a very big story each and every day,” Light said.

Gronkowski added, “One day he’s going there, the next day he’s going there. It’s just incredible. It’s insane.”

Brady’s current contract with New England is up on March 17. If he can’t reach an extension with the Patriots by then, he’ll become a free agent the next day for the first time in his career.

