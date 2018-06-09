Gronkowski on trade rumors: “Fake news”

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski is responding to rumors that his name was discussed in trade talks earlier this week.

At a football clinic in Woburn Saturday morning, Gronkowski answered questions from reporters about what has been a wild offseason that continued Friday with rumors about the star’s future in New England.

“It shows how much fake news is out there,” Gronkowski said. “Hashtag fake news. That’s all I know. It’s true, it exists, I see it all the time about me. It’s wild.”

On Friday, reports circulated that Gronkowski was the subject of trade talks.

The Patriots star tight end is coming off another outstanding season where he caught 69 passes for 1,084 yards and 8 touchdowns. He had two scores in the team’s Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

But the offseason has been more turbulent for Gronk, as rumors about his retirement circulated and he was a victim of a break-in at his Foxboro home. Gronkowski was also busy filming a movie and a television spot for “Shark Week.”

Contract rumors have also persisted, leaving some to speculate about his absence from voluntary team workouts last month. Patriots QB Tom Brady was also not in attendance.

More than 600 kids in grades 1-8 attended the clinic at Woburn High School, led by Gronkowski and area high school and college coaches.

