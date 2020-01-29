Gronkowski says Brady should ‘test the market’ as he enters free agency

(WHDH) — Tom Brady’s former New England Patriots teammate, Rob Gronkowski, is encouraging the star quarterback to explore his options as he enters free agency.

The retired tight end told reporters in Miami on Tuesday that he believes Brady “deserves the opportunity to go explore, see what’s out there.”

“He’s been playing for so long and just the way that he’s been playing, just the level he’s been playing at, I mean, he definitely deserves the opportunity to go out there and test the market,” he continued. “I mean, why wouldn’t you? You’ve never done it before in your career. He’s going to be a free agent for the first time ever, so good for him. Go test out the market and then do what’s best for himself.”

Brady will become an unrestricted free agent in March following his 20-year career with the Patriots.

He told Westwood One radio that he is remaining “open-minded” about the possibility of playing for another team next season.

“I’m open-minded about the process and, at the same time, I love playing football and want to continue to play and do a great job, so I’m looking forward to what’s ahead, whatever the future may bring, I’ll embrace it with open arms,” Brady said.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft told TMZ Sports that the organization is planning on bringing back Brady in 2020.

Hall of Famer Joe Montana advised the veteran quarterback to stay in New England.

