Gronkowski undergoing NFL’s concussion protocol after hard hit in AFC game

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Rob Gronkowski was noticeably absent from the second half of Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

The tight end left the game just 90 seconds before halftime after Jaguars safety Barry Church delivered a helmet to helmet hit. Church was called for unnecessary roughness.

Dazed by the play, Gronkowski was immediately taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Under the NFL’s new concussion protocol rules, players must be taken to the locker room if they show signs of a concussion. The concussion protocol calls first for rest.

Gronkowski will then need to be cleared by the Patriots team physician, and an independent neurological consultant with an expertise in concussions.

Pats fans leaving Sunday’s game had faith.

“I hope he’s ready for the Super Bowl – two weeks – as long as he’s ready for the Super Bowl, that’s all that matters,” one fan said.

