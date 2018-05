Want to get fit like Rob Gronkowski? Well, now you can.

The New England Patriots’ star tight end has unveiled a new line of protein bars he developed with MuscleTech.

In a post on Twitter, Gronkowski claimed the bars, which are available at 7-Eleven, taste like candy and “deliver the gains.”

I present to you my first protein bar that I developed with my team @muscletech! Does it taste like a candy bar, yep…does it deliver the gains…yep 💪. Two is always better than one, get your own @7eleven👌 pic.twitter.com/1bpOR9bREA — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) April 30, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)