Groundskeepers busy preparing Fenway Park ahead of snowstorm

BOSTON (WHDH) — Opening Day at Fenway Park is two weeks away and groundskeepers at the ballpark are hard at work to make sure the field will be ready, even with snow in the forecast.

Boston is expected to get between 3 and 6 inches of snow Wednesday. The Red Sox said they are hoping for the best and planning for the worst in getting things ready for the home opener.

The groundscrew uses black sand to melt snow. The sand absorbs heat from the sun, melting the big piles. David Mellor, the senior director of grounds at Fenway Park, said after last week’s snowstorm, they were able to melt 14 inches of snow from the field in 24 hours with the sand.

“Timing is everything. If we’re going to have it, I would rather have it now than closer to opening day,” said Mellor. “Either way we’ll be ready.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)