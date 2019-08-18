Gustavo Bou lifts Revs to 1-1 draw with Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored in the 65th minute and the New England Revolution held on for a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Bou got on the end of Carles Gil’s well-placed through ball and slipped it under the goalkeeper into the right side to level it for the Revolution (9-9-8).

Marc Rzatkowski opened the scoring for the Red Bulls (11-10-5) in the 18th minute. Rzatkowski knocked down Edgar Castillo’s attempted clearance with his right foot and zipped home a left-footed volley from the top of the penalty area.

The Red Bulls’ Brian White left in the 29th minute because of an ankle injury.

