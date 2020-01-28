Hall of Famer Joe Montana advises Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to stay in New England

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shakes hands with a fan as he leaves the field after losing an NFL wild-card playoff football game ti the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Legendary quarterback Joe Montana is offering some words of wisdom to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

In an NFL Network interview that’s set to air on Super Bowl Sunday, Brady’s childhood idol, Montana, advised the six-time Super Bowl champion to stay in New England.

“Do you have any advice for him if he ends up switching teams?” NFL.com columnist Michael Silver asked the Hall of Famer.

“Don’t if you don’t have to,” Montana replied. “I mean it’s a process to go through and it takes time to get used to the team.”

Montana recalled leaving the San Francisco 49ers to play for the Kansas City Chiefs late in his career, adding that it was an experience he wouldn’t wish on anyone.

“It’s not easy to go to another team and get accepted no matter how much success you’ve had and how many years you’ve played,” Montana said. “They still want to see you come in and be the same player and be that loyal to them as you were to the other team you just left, so it’s not easy for guys looking at that change, especially at the quarterback position.”

Brady will become an unrestricted free agent in March following his 20-year career with the Patriots.

He told Westwood One radio that he is remaining “open-minded” about the possibility of playing for another team next season.

“I’m open-minded about the process and, at the same time, I love playing football and want to continue to play and do a great job, so I’m looking forward to what’s ahead, whatever the future may bring, I’ll embrace it with open arms,” Brady said.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft told TMZ Sports that the organization is planning on bringing back Brady in 2020.

Montana believes the Patriots should make sure that Brady stays in New England, saying, “I just can’t see how they would let him leave there.”

