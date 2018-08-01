BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward believes he could beat any athlete in Fortnite.

In his latest blog post, Hayward admits that he became addicted to the popular video game after going in for surgery in May after suffering from an ankle injury.

He added that he used to hate the game but his friends got him into it.

Everyone on the Celtics team plays Fortnite, according to Hayward, along with almost every player in the NBA.

He suggested the league has a Fortnite match, which he is “pretty confident” he would win.

