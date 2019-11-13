BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is thanking everyone, especially his three daughters, for their support as he recovers from hand surgery.

Hayward took to Instagram Tuesday night, writing, “Thank you to everyone for all the support and well wishes! I’m home and being well cared for by my three little nurses!”

He recently underwent surgery to repair a fourth metacarpal fracture in his left hand following a collision with Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge in the second quarter of Saturday night’s game in San Antonio, according to the Celtics organization.

Hayward now dons a white cast that appears to have been decorated with drawings of flowers.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)