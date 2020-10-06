‘He meant everything for me’: Pats RB James White returns following father’s tragic death

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots running back James White returned to the football field Monday night with a heavy heart following the tragic death of his father, who was killed in a car crash last month.

White took the field to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs after missing two games as he mourned the loss of his dad, Miami-Dade Police Captain Tyrone White.

“I’m doing alright, just trying to take it day by day,” he told reporters after the game. “Honestly, all that stuff still kinda feels surreal to me.”

White added that he is still trying to wrap his head around the loss as his mother, who was also in the car involved in the crash in Florida, continues to make progress in her recovery.

“Being out on the football field kinda eased my mind a little bit too, so I’m trying to push through,” he continued. “That’s what my dad would want me to do, so I’m just trying to take it one day at a time and trying to look at all the positives in my life.”

White says his teammates and family have been there for him every step of the way and that his dad’s spirit helped him push through this hard time.

Holding back tears, he said his father, who was his coach growing up, is one of the reasons he plays the game.

“I miss getting that text he’d usually send me on Saturday nights before games… Just simple texts he sent that would get me prepared for the games and stuff,” he emotionally said. “I look back at the last text I got Saturday before the Seahawks game to kind of reminisce on that. He meant everything for me.”

White’s return to the field was also complicated by quarterback Cam Newton contracting COVID-19 because his wife is currently pregnant.

He carried three times for 21 yards and caught seven passes for 38 yards against the Chiefs. The Patriots lost 26 to 10.

