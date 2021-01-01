FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will not be taking the field Sunday when New England plays their final game of the season against the New York Jets, head coach Bill Belichick announced.

“He wasn’t ready to play and he won’t be ready to play,” Belichick said during a press conference Friday.

Edelman was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury on Oct. 31.

He remains under contract with the Patriots for the 2021 season.

When Belichick was asked if he sees Edelman being back on the team, he responded, “I think it’s way to early to start talking about next year.”

The Patriots face off against the Jets at 1 p.m. Sunday in Foxborough.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)