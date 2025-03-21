(CNN) — March Madness is well and truly under way.

The round of 64 of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament kicked off Thursday afternoon with a slate of eight games.

Here are the results:

Creighton 89, Louisville 75

Creighton exploded in the first half to take a big lead and never really looked back against Louisville, 89-75.

Jamiya Neal led the way with 29 points for the Bluejays, who – as a team – simply could not miss for stretches of the game. Creighton shot over 55% from the field, including 45% from beyond the arc. The double-double for Neal – 29 points, 11 rebounds – made the Arizona State transfer the standout player of the game.

Chucky Hepburn of Louisville led the Cardinals with 22 points.

Purdue 75, High Point 63

It looked for a while that High Point could cause an upset but they couldn’t quite hang with No. 4 seed Purdue in the end.

The Boilermakers pulled away late and were paced by Trey Kaufman-Renn’s 21 points and Braden Smith’s 20 points.

Wisconsin 85, Montana 66

No. 14 Montana battled hard to keep the game close, but No. 3 Wisconsin showed its quality in the closing stages to secure a dominant 85-66 win in the first round of March Madness.

John Blackwell impressed with a game-high 19 points for the Badgers to go with five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Steven Crowl added 18 points for Wisconsin and John Tonje had 15.

Houston 78, SIUE 40

Houston stormed to an impressive 78-40 blowout win being rewarded for getting its work done early and never allowed SIUE to get any form of momentum going throughout the game.

Kelvin Sampson’s team was impressive on both sides of the ball. Houston dominated the boards and recorded an impressive 11 steals as the Cougars hustled to the very end.

Auburn 83, Alabama State 63

Auburn is rolling on as the tournament’s top seed trounced Alabama State by a final score of 83-63.

The Tigers got a scare put into them during the first half when the Hornets pulled within one point of the SEC regular season champion, but Auburn collected itself and didn’t allow State to take the lead. The Tigers led by 10 at the half.

After the break, it was all Tigers with Auburn cruising to a relatively easy win.

McNeese State 69, Clemson 67

After a nervy final five minutes, No. 12 McNeese State was able to hold onto a famous victory over No. 5 Clemson.

The Tigers made it an exciting finish in Rhode Island as their offense finally woke up – with Chase Hunter scoring all of his 21 points in the second half – but the deficit was too large as the Cowboys were able to hold on and advance to the second round for the first time.

Brandon Murray led the way off the bench for McNeese State with 21 points, but it was the team’s defense that really stole the show, coming up with 13 turnovers and having six blocks.

BYU 80, VCU 71

BYU made it a little nervy in the final minute of the game as VCU cut the deficit to single digits but the Cougars were able to close it out to play Wisconsin on Saturday.

Richie Saunders (16 points) and Igor Demin (15 points) starred for BYU.

VCU made a valiant effort in the second half – outscoring BYU by two – but it wasn’t enough to overcome the feisty Cougars. Zeb Jackson, especially, can be proud of his performance, ending the game with five three-pointers and 23 points.

Gonzaga 89, Georgia 68

Gonzaga has stormed through to the March Madness round of 32 after an impressive win over Georgia.

The victory only seemed to be heading one way when the Zags raced to a huge early lead – Gonzaga started the game with an electric 27-3 run. While Georgia continued to toil away, Gonzaga’s offense proved to be too much for the Dawgs.

Tennessee 77, Wofford 62

Chaz Lanier scored 29 points to lead the Tennessee Volunteers to a wire-to-wire win over No. 15 Wofford.

Lanier nailed six 3-pointers, enabling the No. 2 seed Volunteers to keep the Terriers at arm’s length. Zakai Zeigler added 12 points and 12 assists in the 77-62 victory.

Arkansas 79, Kansas 72

The Arkansas Razorbacks shook off a shooting slump in the second half to sprint to a victory over the Kansas Jayhawks, an upset that puts an end to a disappointing campaign for Bill Self’s team.

The Razorbacks went on a 15-5 run in the final stretch to close out the game after Kansas threw its best punch to retake the lead after the Hogs had led for a long stretch.

Jonas Aidoo led Arkansas in scoring with 22 points.

Texas A&M 80, Yale 71

The No. 4-seed Texas A&M Aggies took down the No. 13-seed Yale Bulldogs 80-71 in their first round game in Denver.

After Yale shocked the world as a 13-seed last season with a win over 4-seed Auburn, the Aggies were not about to fall into the same trap that snared their SEC comrades in 2024.

A&M took command early in the contest and kept the Ivy League champs at arms’ length for the whole game.

Drake 67, Missouri 57

The No. 11 Drake withstood a strong push from No. 6 Missouri in the second half and are now through to the second round.

Bennett Stirtz finished the game with 21 points as he led the way for the Bulldogs, who tallied their first win in the NCAA tournament’s round of 64 in program history.

UCLA 72, Utah State 47

No. 7 UCLA cruised to a first round victory over No. 10 Utah State in the fourth and final game tonight in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Bruins took advantage of a poor shooting night by the Aggies, who shot 30% from the field and missed 27 3-pointers in the 72-47 loss.

“You can’t say enough about our guys’ effort,” UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said after the game.

St. John’s 83, Omaha 53

Chants of “Rick Pitino!” echoed around the arena in Providence as St. John’s put the finishing touches on a blowout win over Omaha.

The Red Storm put the hurt on Omaha in the second half, running away with a big 83-53 victory to get their March Madness run started.

The Mavericks made it interesting in the first half, but ultimately couldn’t keep up with the Johnnies once their shots started falling.

Michigan 68, UC San Diego 65

Michigan only just held off the University of California-San Diego’s upset bid as a missed three at the buzzer fell to the side, sending the Wolverines through to the next round.

The final score was 68-65 in favor of U-M.

Texas Tech 82, UNC-Wilmington 72

It was probably a lot closer than they would’ve liked, but the Texas Tech Red Raiders are through to the round of 32 after defeating UNC Wilmington 82-72 in the final game of the day.

Kerwin Walton led the way for Texas Tech, scoring a game-high 27 points, while Elijah Hawkins flirted with a triple-double – 13 points, 10 assists, and nine boards.

