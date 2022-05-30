BOSTON (WHDH) - The Celtics have advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years. Here’s the schedule for the team’s games against the Golden State Warriors, according to the NBA. All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.
- Game 1: Thursday, June 2 at 9 p.m., San Francisco
- Game 2: Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m., San Francisco
- Game 3: Wednesday, June 8 at 9 p.m., Boston
- Game 4: Friday, June 10 at 9 p.m., Boston
- Game 5 (if needed): Monday, June 13 at 9 p.m., San Francisco
- Game 6 (if needed): Thursday, June 16 at 9 p.m., Boston
- Game 7 (if needed): Sunday, June 19 at 8 p.m., San Francisco
The Celtics beat the Miami Heat Sunday night in Miami, advancing to the Finals.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)