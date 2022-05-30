BOSTON (WHDH) - The Celtics have advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years. Here’s the schedule for the team’s games against the Golden State Warriors, according to the NBA. All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.

Game 1: Thursday, June 2 at 9 p.m., San Francisco

Game 2: Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m., San Francisco

Game 3: Wednesday, June 8 at 9 p.m., Boston

Game 4: Friday, June 10 at 9 p.m., Boston

Game 5 (if needed): Monday, June 13 at 9 p.m., San Francisco

Game 6 (if needed): Thursday, June 16 at 9 p.m., Boston

Game 7 (if needed): Sunday, June 19 at 8 p.m., San Francisco

The Celtics beat the Miami Heat Sunday night in Miami, advancing to the Finals.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)