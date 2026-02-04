BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins makes big plays on the field, and he also makes waves off of it. From arriving at games in costume, to going barefoot during media days this weekend in Santa Clara, Hollins has made his mark on the NFL with his big personality.

Hollins completely latched onto Head Coach Mike Vrabel’s road warriors mentality, making it one of the catchphrases of the team’s path to the Super Bowl.

Quarterback Drake Maye was asked to describe Hollins in one word recently.

“Mack Hollins. One word I’d describe Mack,” Maye pondered. “Unique. You know Mack, he’s just unique.”

The 32-year-old Maryland native is also known for his lessons for his followers on social media, called “Mack Hacks.”

In a series coined “Mack-anics,” Hollins teaches viewers the basics of fixing a car.

“I don’t own a car, but it goes back to me wanting to know how to do things,” Hollins said. “So I have a ‘Mack-anics’ series when I do car things I think people should at least know how to do. Maybe not do, but at least know how to do.”

Hollins, playing for his sixth team since he began his NFL career in 2017, seems to be enjoying his year in New England. He said he’s become the go-to guy when any of his teammates have a problem.

“Usually they have a lot of fun with it. Sometimes it goes too far where they think I can just fix anything, like anything wrong with their life. They say, ‘where’s the Mack Hack for that?’ I say, ‘alright now just slow down. Give me 30 minutes and I can put one together,'” said Hollins.

Fellow wide receiver Stefon Diggs said Hollins is number on his unique list, but he credits Hollins for teaching him a lot.

“Alternate medicines, things that he does, things that he eats, how he moves on a daily basis,” said Diggs. “He’s one of my different teammates.”

