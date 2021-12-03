(WHDH) — A high school freshmen basketball team got to Facetime with Super Bowl champions after unknowingly adding a Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback to their group chat.

Vinny Tartaglia, a student at Notre Dame Prep in Michigan, had been adding cellphone numbers to the group chat but accidentally typed in the wrong number for one of his teammates, WDIV reported.

The person who owned the wrong number texted the group, “Ya’ll mean to add me to this?” before letting the team know he was Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.

Murphy-Bunting then went on to send the team a picture of himself sitting in what appeared to be the Buccaneers’ locker room.

He proceeded to Facetime the team and at one point, Notre Dame Prep student Nate Seaman told WDIV that running back Leonard Fournette took the phone and walked them through the locker room.

The basketball team was able to say hi to players Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Lavonte Davis, Rob Gronkowski, and Richard Sherman.

Seaman told the local news station that “Murphy-Bunting and Fournette made our day.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)